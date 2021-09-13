Thompson Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanger were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hanger in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Hanger during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Hanger during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Hanger during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Hanger during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanger alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HNGR traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.26. The company had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,348. Hanger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $861.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.13.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $280.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.26 million. Hanger had a return on equity of 58.96% and a net margin of 2.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $223,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $330,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HNGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet cut Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Hanger Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.