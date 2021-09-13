Thompson Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNF. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $1,816,925.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,824,190. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FNF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.83. 6,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.71. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $49.55.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

FNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.