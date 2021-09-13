Breakline Capital LLC Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Breakline Capital LLC lessened its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 48.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,461 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 18,136 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors makes up approximately 8.1% of Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,052,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $816,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,655 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $489,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,050 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $897,392,000 after acquiring an additional 718,833 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $140,874,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $5,822,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,359 shares in the company, valued at $30,230,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total transaction of $526,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,305 shares of company stock worth $40,748,841. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.31.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $215.33. The company had a trading volume of 13,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,966. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.11. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $117.25 and a twelve month high of $228.72. The company has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

