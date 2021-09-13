B B H & B Inc. Acquires 3 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

B B H & B Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.4% of B B H & B Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. B B H & B Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 69.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,695,701,000 after purchasing an additional 224,705 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,469.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.47, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,465.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,329.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

