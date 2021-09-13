Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.6% of Empirical Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Compass Point increased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

Mastercard stock opened at $348.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $343.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $367.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.07.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

