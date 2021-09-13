Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $25.22 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,755 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $25,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $745,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 9,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total value of $1,988,493.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $207.00 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $210.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.49. The stock has a market cap of $98.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.88, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

