QCM Cayman Ltd. Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $346.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $95.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $399.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

