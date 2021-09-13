PSI Advisors LLC Buys 107 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after buying an additional 1,685,039 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $259,279,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 121.8% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $457,462,000 after buying an additional 1,361,257 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $198,012,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $244,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $184.81. 42,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,546,625. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.45 and its 200-day moving average is $181.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $335.82 billion, a PE ratio of 301.84, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

