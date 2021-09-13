Betterment LLC Boosts Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Betterment LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 996,664 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 3.7% of Betterment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,074,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000.

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $116.92. 15,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,408. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.91 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.37 and a 200-day moving average of $116.85.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

