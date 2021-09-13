Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will post $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.00. Aptiv reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aptiv.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS.

APTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.88.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 237.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 200.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $147.15. 12,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $82.12 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.45.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptiv (APTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.