-$0.27 EPS Expected for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) will announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for 2U’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.21). 2U reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $237.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.32 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 2U has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

In other news, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $314,850.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 289,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,757.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $2,121,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,763 shares of company stock worth $3,444,249 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in 2U by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in 2U in the first quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in 2U by 133.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in 2U by 42.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the second quarter worth $36,000.

NASDAQ:TWOU traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.37. 14,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,581. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.17. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 0.94. 2U has a 12-month low of $28.45 and a 12-month high of $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

