Patientory Market Cap Tops $1.11 Million (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Patientory coin can currently be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Patientory has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. Patientory has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $2,709.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00059202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002782 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.42 or 0.00150593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00013491 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000387 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00042507 BTC.

Patientory is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

