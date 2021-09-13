carVertical Price Tops $0.0006 (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. In the last seven days, carVertical has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. carVertical has a total market cap of $4.41 million and approximately $139,259.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One carVertical coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00059202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002782 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.42 or 0.00150593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00013491 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000387 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00042507 BTC.

About carVertical

CV is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

carVertical Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

