Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) is Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Exact Sciences accounts for about 2.1% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Exact Sciences worth $14,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Exact Sciences by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 24.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 163.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 10,707 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.06.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXAS traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,384. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.93 and a 200 day moving average of $116.70.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.76 million. On average, analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.