Thompson Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 211,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the quarter. ViacomCBS comprises about 1.4% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $9,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. South State CORP. grew its position in ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIAC. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.96.

VIAC stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.25. The stock had a trading volume of 241,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,483,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.99 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

