Betterment LLC Raises Holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Betterment LLC boosted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,880 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NYF. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYF traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $58.26. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,109. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $57.01 and a 52-week high of $58.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.22.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.