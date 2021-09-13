Betterment LLC Has $9.60 Million Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Betterment LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $9,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.50. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,296. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.50. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $113.79.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

