Betterment LLC Buys 1,052 Shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 860.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,462,000 after acquiring an additional 270,049 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,127,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 403,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 39,320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMLC traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.93. 33,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,239. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day moving average is $31.21. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

