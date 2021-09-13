Connors Investor Services Inc. Makes New $5.23 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.66. The company had a trading volume of 863,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,387,666. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

