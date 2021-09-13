MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.50

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 2450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

Several analysts have issued reports on MOR shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.55.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.66. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 68.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $46.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.02 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MorphoSys AG will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in MorphoSys by 45.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MorphoSys by 17.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MorphoSys by 4.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

