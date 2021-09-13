ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Up to $7.42

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.42, but opened at $7.73. ProPetro shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 1,672 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 3.30.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $216.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.42 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $293,085.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,269.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 1,948.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 3,814.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 98.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in ProPetro during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in ProPetro during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

