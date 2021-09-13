ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Up to $7.42

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.42, but opened at $7.73. ProPetro shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 1,672 shares.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 3.30.
ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $216.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.42 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 1,948.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 3,814.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 98.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in ProPetro during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in ProPetro during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.
About ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)
ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.
Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.