Onion Global (NYSE:OG) Shares Gap Down to $6.79

Shares of Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.79, but opened at $6.35. Onion Global shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 372 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43.

Onion Global (NYSE:OG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.09 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Onion Global stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 99,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Pinz Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of Onion Global at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Onion Global Company Profile

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

