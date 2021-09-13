CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Shares Gap Down to $65.67

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $65.67, but opened at $63.06. CS Disco shares last traded at $56.77, with a volume of 1,278 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CS Disco from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.22.

About CS Disco (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

