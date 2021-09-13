Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Gap Down to $25.77

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.77, but opened at $25.00. Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 1,232 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAWN. Cowen began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.17.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($4.72). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

