Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Gap Down to $10.31

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.31, but opened at $10.07. Bit Digital shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 16,736 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.19.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $6,697,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $4,664,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $2,961,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $2,855,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bit Digital by 1,697.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 345,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.