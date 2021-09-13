Tower Bridge Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,294,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,327,000 after buying an additional 196,939 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $444,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 327,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,658,000 after buying an additional 45,031 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.54. The company had a trading volume of 63,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,333,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

