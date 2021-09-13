Tower Bridge Advisors Has $5.28 Million Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in IHS Markit were worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in IHS Markit by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 19.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 19.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $5,116,719.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,323 shares in the company, valued at $153,101,505.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,059. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

INFO stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,999. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.04 and a 12 month high of $123.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.00. The company has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.45 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several equities analysts have commented on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.