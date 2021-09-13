Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Financial Advisory Group

Financial Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,071,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,035,694,000 after purchasing an additional 259,494 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,278,000 after buying an additional 14,060,388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,399,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,782,000 after buying an additional 221,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,562,000 after purchasing an additional 505,780 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,069,000 after purchasing an additional 908,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.41.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total transaction of $47,077,639.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,251,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,449,038,586.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 1,044,132 shares of company stock worth $257,735,592 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $240.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.12. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

