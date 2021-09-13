iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Raised by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR opened at $109.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.20 and its 200-day moving average is $110.66. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.