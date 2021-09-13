iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Raised by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,867,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $269.37 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $175.98 and a 1 year high of $277.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.48.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

