Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,141 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 3.7% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $378.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $368.40 and a 200-day moving average of $343.90. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $260.11 and a 1-year high of $382.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.