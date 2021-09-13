IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp trimmed its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 20.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.87, for a total value of $2,063,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894 over the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

IDXX traded down $15.44 on Monday, reaching $666.17. 2,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,949. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $677.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $587.23. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $347.54 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The company has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.24, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

