$26.63 Million in Sales Expected for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will report sales of $26.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. Denali Therapeutics reported sales of $9.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 183.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year sales of $100.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.86 million to $170.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $92.30 million, with estimates ranging from $38.86 million to $150.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.56.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $117,852.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,546 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $126,230.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,558 shares of company stock worth $4,118,686. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DNLI traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $51.96. 3,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,615. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.03 and a beta of 1.88. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.75 and a 12 month high of $93.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.15.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

