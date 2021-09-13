Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Breakline Capital LLC

Breakline Capital LLC lowered its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 84,315 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises about 4.0% of Breakline Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.94. The stock had a trading volume of 31,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,506. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.86. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

In other news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

