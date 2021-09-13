Analysts Set Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Target Price at GBX 4,850.93

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,850.93 ($63.38).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WIZZ shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,575 ($46.71) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

LON:WIZZ traded up GBX 86 ($1.12) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,807 ($62.80). The company had a trading volume of 7,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,189. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,862.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,886.43. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of GBX 2,950 ($38.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

