ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.76 Million

Equities analysts expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to announce sales of $9.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.04 million and the lowest is $2.50 million. ChemoCentryx posted sales of $5.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year sales of $39.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.67 million to $86.59 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $66.74 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $133.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 568.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCXI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

CCXI traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $15.77. The company had a trading volume of 13,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,792. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average is $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

