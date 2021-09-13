Alchemix Market Capitalization Achieves $84.81 Million (ALCX)

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded down 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Alchemix has a total market cap of $84.81 million and approximately $9.57 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemix coin can currently be bought for approximately $298.99 or 0.00677300 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemix has traded down 31.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alchemix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00059067 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002772 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.49 or 0.00150631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00013494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00042223 BTC.

Alchemix Profile

Alchemix (CRYPTO:ALCX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ALCXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Alchemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.