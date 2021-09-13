Wsfs Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,378 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 53.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total transaction of $7,110,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,906,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,652 shares of company stock valued at $64,733,947. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $602.16.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $741.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $692.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $667.24. The stock has a market cap of $734.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.30 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

