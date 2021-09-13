$966.34 Million in Sales Expected for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will post $966.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $983.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $961.10 million. EPAM Systems posted sales of $652.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year sales of $3.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.00.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total value of $673,037.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,457.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total value of $390,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,937 shares of company stock worth $3,505,609. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 35.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM traded down $16.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $610.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,656. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 92.34, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $305.83 and a one year high of $648.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $585.62 and a 200-day moving average of $492.90.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

