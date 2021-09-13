Empirical Finance LLC Sells 330 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Empirical Finance LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $143.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.09 and a 12-month high of $146.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

