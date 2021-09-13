75,066 Shares in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Acquired by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 75,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,878,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,775,000 after purchasing an additional 555,996 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 394,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 298,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,293,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,521,000 after acquiring an additional 210,231 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 122,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 194,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after acquiring an additional 81,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on APOG. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.14. 1,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,860. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.03. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $102,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.