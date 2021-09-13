Connors Investor Services Inc. Takes $3.65 Million Position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 109,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned about 0.75% of Computer Programs and Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 17,801 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $210,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,037.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,800 shares of company stock valued at $602,522 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPSI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.58. 376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,567. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $535.82 million, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $68.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.24 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Computer Programs and Systems Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

