Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $4.55 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,116 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.4% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

INTC traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.27. The stock had a trading volume of 364,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,238,822. The company has a market cap of $224.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.21 and a 200 day moving average of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

