Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Position Increased by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 18,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 348.6% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 246,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 191,622 shares during the period. 27.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TYG stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.66. 302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,951. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $31.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

