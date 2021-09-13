PSI Advisors LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.5% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.47. 15,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,263. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.18. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $89.02 and a 1-year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

