Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 89.5% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth $43,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,460 shares of company stock valued at $9,860,974 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $226.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,208. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $231.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.60.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.