Epstein & White Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Epstein & White Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,360,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,470 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $122,802,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,045.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 478,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,997,000 after acquiring an additional 436,928 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,392,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,242,000 after purchasing an additional 360,098 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $207.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $113.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.73 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

