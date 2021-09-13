Epstein & White Financial LLC Acquires 98 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Epstein & White Financial LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after buying an additional 714,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,647,571,000 after buying an additional 424,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,637,209,000 after buying an additional 57,520 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,450,702,000 after purchasing an additional 566,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.6% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,187,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,386,780,000 after purchasing an additional 154,768 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

NYSE:MCD opened at $239.63 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $247.05. The stock has a market cap of $178.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

