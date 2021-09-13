Red Wave Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 12.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 7.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in CSX by 2.2% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 1.8% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSX. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.01 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.91.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

