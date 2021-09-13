Aviva PLC Buys 8,875 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,260 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $45,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Intuit by 8.0% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 3.4% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of INTU opened at $567.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $534.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.37 and a 52 week high of $582.96. The stock has a market cap of $154.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.75, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

In other news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $839,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,112 shares of company stock worth $34,124,588. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.